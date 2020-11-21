BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — A new welfare home is expected to be completed in October next year to accommodate children and women fleeing abuse, said the minister of culture, youth and sports on Saturday.

The welfare shelter, which started construction last week, will be able to house 70 children, said YB Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Hj Abidin.

The minister first announced the building of the welfare home in his public message to commemorate Universal Children’s Day on November 20.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Universal Children’s Day celebration at Jerudong Park Playground on Saturday, he said the new shelter was built to separate children placed under protection and juveniles who are undergoing rehabilitation.

Children in need of protection are currently staying at the Community Development Department’s Welfare Home Complex in Kg Belimbing, which is also used as a rehabilitation centre for young offenders.

“They (the children) have not done anything wrong… we must ensure they have a good home environment where they are not confined and they would be with their mothers,” he said.

The new welfare shelter is located in the vicinity of the existing welfare home in Kg Belimbing, but it will have its own entrance.

About 40 to 50 cases of child abuse are reported each year.

Other initiatives that are in the pipeline to safeguard children’s rights include the National Framework on Child Protection, which is in its final stages of approval and expected to be announced “very soon”.

The framework will guide the country in areas that need improvements to protect children, and allow authorities to improve data collection in bringing child abuse perpetrators to justice.

The minister said the framework would outline the roles and responsibilities of each government agency involved in child protection to create a cohesive system.

The framework consolidates child protection laws in Brunei and best practices from other countries, in line with international standards, he added.

“The laws are universal in nature, child protection laws are already in place [in Brunei].

“What is important is to understand the system and to implement the law, everybody must understand the process, procedures, when to implement it and [understand] that it must be done timely,” he said.

A registry of children and adolescents in need of protection has also been established to facilitate inter-agency monitoring of victims who need immediate protection.

National helplines such as Talian ANAK 121 (ANAK – Anak Negara Aset Kitani) and Talian 145 (Hopeline) were also set up to ensure protection of children.

Universal Children’s Day is marked to promote the rights of children as well as raise public awareness to ensure children are protected from neglect and violence.