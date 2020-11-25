BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Street art murals and colourful shophouses are set to transform the city centre’s Jln Roberts as part of the Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB) facelift project.

Seven local art groups have been commissioned to paint floor murals of seven padian on the street.

The seven padian aim to capture and memorialise Brunei’s history of commerce and trade which began on water before the existence of markets on land.

Each drawing of the padian — boat traders selling their wares on Brunei River centuries ago — will represent the seven puak jati (indigenous groups) of Brunei.

The ethnic groups — Bruneian Malay, Kedayan, Murut, Tutong, Belait, Dusun and Bisaya — will be depicted based on their distinctive colour schemes, cultural traits and patterns.

The artists who are involved in the painting of floor murals are Guerilla Artchitects, Larvsh, SketchOne Studio, Petals and Palettes, Language and Literature Bureau Team, HWNS Team and Maziyyah Yussof.

The “Seven Padian” mural project, which kicked off on November 22, is the second phase of the home affairs ministry’s “pedestrianisation of Jln Roberts and adjacent alleys” initiative.

During the first phase of the initiative that began earlier this year, five shophouses on Jln Roberts received a fresh coat of paint using bright colours.

Local artists to create Brunei’s largest wall mural



The government is hoping to use art and murals to lure more visitors to downtown Bandar as well as create a more pedestrian and business friendly city centre.

Adding murals in downtown Bandar is one of the ways to enliven the area, said acting chairman of BSB Municipal Board Aminuddin Hj Buntar.

The pedestrianisation of Jln Roberts is also part of the BSB Development Masterplan — a blueprint that aims to transform Brunei’s capital into a modern city centre.

In December, a 15-storey wall mural will be created to complement the floor murals located behind the BIBD Ar-Rahnu building.

Eight local artist groups will be collaborating to design ‘The Big Wall’, which will become Brunei’s largest mural.

Guerilla Artchitects representative Ariff Suhaimi hoped the project would jumpstart and inspire an art movement in BSB.

Guerilla Artchitects was formed in 1997 as the first graffiti crew in Brunei with three artists.

Ariff said the graffiti group wants to make a positive impact even though some perceive them in a bad light.



“Because of how they started, people would just negatively judge them as graffiti writers, as vandalism but what we want to portray is something positive… that we can actually contribute and give more meaning towards art.

“Graffiti is quite versatile now, not just focusing on taggings and vandalism. But we cannot forget how it all started. That’s who we are,” Ariff added.

Getting approval for the mural project was a long process as the artists had to identify the building owners and the design must receive the government’s green light.



“We’re lucky the government [is backing] us and helping with requests and approval. For our part, we are just concerned about the impact of the design as well as gathering more information,” he said.

The wall mural design was inspired from the $50 commemorative note to mark the 50th anniversary of currency interchangeability between Brunei and Singapore.

The design incorporates Brunei’s national flower, bunga Simpor in the background and Kg Ayer at the lower bottom part of the mural.

Jawi calligraphy will also be added to the mural, Ariff said.

