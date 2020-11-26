The Tiny Lit Fest 2020 is a series of micro-events over 10 days to celebrate and amplify local literary efforts and communities.

This year, this includes masterclasses with prize-winning authors from Singapore and Australia, dialogues and panels about local literature and literary communities, workshops for readers in a digital age, art installations, poetry readings, book launches, publishers’ pitches, and many more.

The festival is supported by the Australian High Commission and Progresif.

The Scoop is official media partner for the event.

1. Launch of Reading the Waves, an art installation

Date: Friday, December 4

Time: 10am

Venue: The Box

Price: Free

Organiser: The Tiny Lit Fest, supported by the Australian High Commission

The launch of Reading the Waves, an art installation created by UBD’s Design and Creative Industries programme, with materials donated by the Brunei Shell Recreation Club. The installation will be open to the public at The Box throughout the festival.

2. From Self-Censorship to Social Media: A Panel on Challenges to Local Journalism

Date: Friday, December 4

Time: 3-4pm

Venue: The OzoneBrunei

Price: Free. Book your seats here.

Organiser: The Scoop

Why do some stories make the news and others don’t? Do reporters just regurgitate press releases without investigating further? Does real journalism exist in Brunei?

All these questions and more in a panel hosted by The Scoop, that explores what purpose journalism serves in a community where independent reporting is limited; why social media and citizen journalism has replaced traditional news sources; and how ‘fake news’ has become such a powerful force in shaping public perception of events.

The speakers will include journalists from various local news publications, ranging from print media to digital media startups.

3. In Conversation with Kathrina Mohd Daud, author of “The Fisherman King”

Date: Friday, December 4

Time: 8-9pm

Venue: The Corner, BSB

Price: $5. Purchase your tickets here.

Organiser: Heartwrite Co x Sarah Ghazali

Sarah Ghazali and Heartwrite Co host an intimate conversation with the author of The Fisherman King on writing Brunei, book prizes and local folklore.

4. Comic Book Panel

Date: Saturday, December 5

Time: 3-5pm

Venue: Zoom

Price: Free. Register here.

Organiser: Fanboys Infinite x Social Good Outpost

Khai Anwar of Brunei’s very own comic book store, Fanboys Infinite, will be joined by Nicola Scott of DC Comics and ‘Wonder Woman: Year One’ fame, and the award-winning comic book writer, Andrew Constant, to discuss comics, the impact of the pandemic, and the ins and outs of comic book publishing.

5. Case File: The Unsettled Souls

Date: December 5 & 6

Time: 7.30-10pm (Sat, Dec 5) | 1.30-4pm (Sun, Dec 6)

Venue: Relentless Academy

Organiser: The Creative Core BN x 247 Studios

A private event, please DM @thecreativecorebn for more details.

6. Immersive History Walk in Bandar

Date: Sunday, December 6 & 13

Time: 9am (first tour), 11am (second tour)

Meeting point: The Corner, BSB

Price: Adults $5; children 9yrs and under $2

Organiser: What’s Neue x MedleyHouse

A family-friendly one-hour long immersive walking tour through Bandar, which will bring you through a number of sights, including old “China Town” and the first ever land deed in Brunei – one for history buffs and lovers of a good story.

7. It’s Lit in the Library

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: 9-11am

Venue: Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, BSB

Price: Free

Organiser: B:read, Single Mama Speaks BN and Little Bamboo Brunei

For the second time at the Tiny Lit Fest, fun for all the family in the library, with book-related activities including reading, arts and crafts and discussions. A great way to nurture a love of reading in your little ones.

8. Book and Bake Sale

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: 10am-5pm

Venue: The Box

Organiser: Books Beyond Brunei

Book lovers and foodies unite! A day of books and bakes at The Box hosted by Books Beyond Brunei.

9. Publishers’ Pitch

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: Afternoon

Venue: TBC

Organiser: AD Comics

Are you a writer or artist looking to get your work published? Keep an eye on @adcomicsbn for more details on this event that will bring together local publishers.

10. Design Sprint

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: Afternoon

Venue: The Box

Organiser: Kaleidoscope

If you’ve ever wanted to design a book cover, Kaleidoscope will be hosting this design sprint for a local manuscript. Watch this space!

11. Brunei BookTube + Bookstagram Panel

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: 4-5.30pm

Venue: The Corner, BSB

Price: $7 for general entry; $5 for students

Organiser: Akhmal Aiman

A conversation with local BookTubers and Bookstagrammers — Akhmal Aiman, May Cho, Nisa Isa and Safarah Nordin — to learn more about reviewing books through YouTube and Instagram and creating content to reach a new generation of readers.

12. Children’s Publishing and the Launch of “The Tales of Borneo”

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: 7-9pm

Venue: Zoom

Price: Free. Register here.

Organiser: Heartwrite Co x Social Good Outpost

Ever wanted to write your own children’s book? At this talk, leading Australian and Singaporean children’s publishers and editors will be discussing the ins and outs of children’s publishing. The talk will begin with a special 15-minute debut screening of The Tales of Borneo and a performance by Special Need Learners arranged by the Keningau Vocational College of Sabah.

13. The Stella Prize Winning Masterclass

Date: Monday, December 7

Time: 2.30-5pm

Venue: Zoom

Price: Free. Register here.

Organiser: Heartwrite Co x Social Good Outpost

The Stella Prize is a major literary award celebrating Australian women’s writing, and this digital event will see its director Jaclyn Booton in conversation with two acclaimed writers, the poet Laniyuk and journalist Sarah Ayoub. The conversation (open to all) will be followed by two masterclasses run simultaneously by each of the two authors (limited slots).

14. Self-Censorship in Southeast Asian Writing

Date: Tuesday, December 8

Time: 12-1pm

Venue: Zoom

Price: Free. Register here.

Organiser: Heartwrite Co x Epigram

Hosted by Epigram Books, this digital conversation will bring together the four finalists from the Epigram Books Fiction Prize 2020 — Joshua Kam, Sunisa Manning, Erni Salleh and Kathrina Mohd Daud — to talk about writing and re-writing Southeast Asia.

15. Small Publishers

Date: Wednesday, December 9

Time: 4-5.30pm

Venue: Zoom

Price: Free. Register here.

Organiser: Heartwrite Co x Social Good Outpost

This digital talk will feature small and independent publishers and editors from Australia and Malaysia (Revolutionaries, the Centre for Stories and Buku Fixi) who will be in conversation discussing voices from the margins and the stories that often go untold. The event will also see the launch of Revolutionaries’ debut publication, ‘I AM ARMY’, which features a Bruneian writer.

16. Writing for Theatre: Masterclass with Alfian Sa’at

Date: Thursday, December 10

Time: 2-5.30pm

Venue: Zoom

Price: $25. DM @heartwrite.co to book. Limited to 12 slots.

Organiser: Heartwrite Co

Alfian Sa’at is the award-winning resident playwright of Wild Rice in Singapore, and the co-artistic director of the biennial Singapore Theatre Festival. In the first part of this digital event, he will be in conversation with local academic Dr Rinni Amran (open to all), followed by a two-hour masterclass on writing for theatre (limited slots).

17. A Year for the Books: Books, Reading and 2020 in Brunei

Date: Thursday, December 10

Time: 7.30-9pm

Venue: The Corner, BSB

Price: $5. Book your seats here.

Organiser: B: Read x Sarah Ghazali

A survey in the UK found people doubling their weekly reading time during lockdown, and while we don’t have similar data available in Brunei, we do have reps from book clubs, bookstagrammers, and booktubers to chat about rising reading culture in 2020.

Join us for an evening with Sarah Ghazali, Ain Bandial, Akhmal Aiman, and @12__read, as they discuss their reading communities, top books of the year, and how events of 2020 have affected reading habits in Brunei.

18. Picnic for Peace

Date: Friday, December 11

Time: 8-11am

Venue: The Box

Price: $10. Contact @moretobloom.bn to book.

Organiser: More to Bloom Mindfulness

This three-hour programme to introduce children to the dialogue of cultural and individual differences, will include mindfulness activities, storytelling, discussion sessions, arts and crafts, and will end with play and a picnic.

19. Book launch and book sales

Date: Friday, December 11

Time: 9am-7pm

Venue: The Box

Organiser: Dr Aammton Alias, M Content Creations, The Unicorn Space & Friends

Join bestselling local author Aammton Alias for a mini-launch of his latest book. The event will also feature an opportunity to meet M Content Creations, which is seeking local writers and illustrators for book, e-book and content creation collaboration.

19. A Night of Female Voices

Date: December 11 & 12

Time: Evening

Venue: TBC

Organiser: Salted Egg Theatre

Private event by invitation only. Contact @saltedeggtheatre for details.

20. Launch of Janji Journal and “Dissection of an Artist” panel

Date: Saturday, December 12

Time: 2pm-4pm

Venue: Dewan Silaturrahim, Pusat Belia

Organiser: The Brunei Writers

The Brunei Writers launch the first issue of Janji Journal¸a local literary journal. The launch will be accompanied by a panel discussion featuring writers, a photographer, an art editor, on the topic of the “Dissection of An Artist”.

21. Pop-up art installation

Date: Saturday, December 12

Time: Evening

Venue: TBC

Organiser: Hana Zine

This art installation, featuring fabric portraits and AV-installations, will be a preview of what to expect from Hana Zine’s upcoming visual manifesto in collaboration with Franz ‘Otep’ Lanzaderas of 100 creative visionaries.

22. How To Start a BookTube

Date: Sunday, December 13

Time: 9am-12pm

Venue: The Box

Price: $30. Register here.

Organiser: Akhmal Aiman

Ever wondered how to create your own booktube? This is your chance to learn all the required skills from local digital content creators Akhmal Aiman, May Cho and Bash Harry. This workshop will cover topics such as content creation, idea generation, technical skills, marketing and more.

23. A Cartoon Workshop with CuboiArt

Date: Sunday, December 13

Time: 11am-12.30pm

Venue: CO.LAB

Price: Free. Register here. Limited to 10 slots.

Organiser: The Scoop x CuboiArt

From the creator of the beloved Bruneian comic, Cuboi, comes a sketch workshop for aspiring cartoonists. Bringing his 20 years of experience, Rahim Jahit will take participants through the process of conceptualising a cartoon from start to finish, and show them how to take everyday observations and turn it into social commentary.

While no artistic experience is required from participants, they will need to download the free Autodesk Sketchbook app to a laptop or tablet to participate in this workshop.

24. A Storytelling Adventure

Date: Sunday, December 13

Time: 2-5pm

Venue: Kampung Bolkiah Community Development Centre

Organiser: B:read, Single Mama Speaks BN and Little Bamboo Brunei

This pilot event invites children aged 4-12 to explore the world around them through books, play and imagination at the Kampung Bolkiah B Community Centre. Based on the children’s book “The Gruffalo”, the children will watch a short animation followed by exciting, educational activities to fuel their creativity and ignite their love for stories.

25. Leaders Who Read: A Conversation

Date: Sunday, December 13

Time: 4-5.30pm

Venue: TBC

Organiser: Heartwrite Co x The Creative Core BN

The final event of the festival will bring four inspiring local leaders together in conversation to ask them what their favourite books are, what their reading habits are like and what book they could never finish. Details to be announced soon.