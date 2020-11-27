BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Netcom Computer House has unveiled a new brand identity and logo during its 25th anniversary celebration at its Kiulap store on Friday.

The rebranding signifies a new milestone for Netcom, with a new logo designed to reflect how digital transformation is changing the way businesses operate.



“It also represents a significant step for the company to evolve and adapt as the world moves into the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Netcom co-founder Vincent Goh.

He said the logo symbolises how Netcom is open to change amid uncertain times.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has brought in changes to digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced wireless systems, and the Internet of Things, he said.

The co-founder added that Netcom is focused on making new technologies accessible and affordable to the public and businesses in Brunei.

The IT company is looking to expand its business with a new office space and showroom dedicated to productivity and business technologies.

Apart from the logo, Netcom also revealed its new tagline, “Empowering Your Digital Future” as it seeks to meet the new needs of customers in adopting the new digital future.

Goh opened his first Netcom shop at Batu Bersurat with his co-founder Chong King Fui, who was a programmer.

The company now has five retail outlets across Brunei with about 100 staff. It is the distributor of many top IT brands, including Dell and Razer.

Netcom said it will continue to support Brunei’s localisation initiative and work towards achieving a 90 percent local workforce.

It also hopes to contribute to the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications’ Strategic Plan of turning Brunei into a ‘Smart Nation’ by 2025.

To mark its Silver Jubilee, Netcom also launched a sales promotion, giveaway and lucky draw.

There will be a three-day promotion from November 27-29 and a 25-day flash sale where customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on leading brands at Netcom.

Customers also stand a chance to win an exclusive Razer gaming chair in Netcom’s social media giveaway.

Those who shop at Netcom are entitled to participate in the lucky draw from November 27 to February 28 for a chance to win a Dell XPS 13 (9300) laptop and other prizes.

For more details on product offers, check out Netcom’s Facebook and Instagram pages.