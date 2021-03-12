BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The car workshop Bengkel Kereta Berakas Sdn Bhd (BKB) has launched its heavy vehicle towing services on Saturday (March 6) to support the government’s road safety measures.

BKB managing director Mohammad Ali Hashim Hj Mohd said many heavy commercial vehicles were stranded on roads due to mechanical, electrical or engine failure lately, which can lead to traffic mishaps.

In line with ‘The Brunei Darussalam Road Safety Strategic Plan 2025’, BKB has taken the initiative to expand its towing services to all heavy vehicles that weigh eight tonnes and above.

“This is also one of the 10 key performance indicators of the Brunei Darussalam Road Safety Strategic Plan 2025, which is to decrease accidents involving heavy commercial vehicles by 50 percent,” he said.

BKB has secured five heavy duty towing vehicles: a CAMC 30 Tonne 8×4 Rotation Towing Truck; two CAMC 30 Tonne 6X4 UnRotation Towing Truck; one 30 Tonne 8X4 Sinotruk Howo Wrecker Truck; and a 6X4 UD Tow truck.

Established in 1996, BKB has a 85 percent local workforce and is committed to providing efficient services.

Deputy permanent secretary of transport and infocommunications Hj Hairul Mohd Daud Hj Abdul Karim, who is also the secretary of National Road Safety Council, officiated at the launch of BKB’s heavy vehicle towing services on behalf of his minister YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib POKSSDP Hj Mohammad Yusof.