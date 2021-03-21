BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Maju Motors has unveiled its all-new Volkswagen T-Cross, a sub-compact SUV ideal for families.

As the exclusive distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in Brunei, Maju Motors said the T-Cross is a practical car that appeals to young families with its spacious interior and high seating position.

The T-Cross is the newest member of the Volkswagen SUV family line-up that includes the T-Roc, Tiguan and Toureq.

Chairman of Maju Motors YAM Pg Ratna Wijaya Brigadier General (R) Pg Hj Hasnan Pg Hj Ahmad and Head of Sales Division at Baiduri Finance Pg Hj Rosli Pg Hj Daud launched the T-Cross on Wednesday.

Its fuel-efficient 1.0L TSI engine consumes just 5.2L of fuel per 100km. A full tank allows owners to commute from Bandar Seri Begawan to Kuala Belait four times.

The engine produces 200Nm of torque and is mated to an improved 7-Speed DSG, making every journey a fun, smooth and safe driving experience.

More than just a family-oriented SUV

Packed with clever features, the new T-Cross is much more than a compact SUV as it melds urban appeal with functional design.

The front end design is distinguished by its large, broad radiator grille, with an integrated LED headlight and daylight running light, as well as fog lights.

Its side profile looks modern with two horizontal slick design accompanied by 17” rims that come in various unique color schemes such as energetic orange, bamboo garden green and black.

The car stands out with a rear reflector strip set in a black frame.

Owners can personalise the T-Cross with three unique designs. Each design comes with a unique interior colour scheme that matches the look of the car such as Black, Energetic Orange and Bamboo Garden Green.

In terms of the interior design, the T-Cross offers comfortable fabric seats with unique color stitching.

Loaded with features to keep you entertained

Climb inside the car and expect an easy-to-use infotainment system.



Featuring a 10.25-inch high-resolution active info display cluster with modern progressive interface design, users can choose between 3 selectable views and configure the additional information via the infotainment touchscreen.

Embedded in the dash panel is an 8-inch glass-covered capacitive touchscreen with proximity sensor infotainment unit, which includes connective necessities such as MirrorLink, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, and Bluetooth.

Enjoy a phenomenal sound experience from the “Beats” premium sound system with six special loudspeakers and subwoofer that have been specially configured for the T-Cross to reproduce high-quality sound.



You can keep your tech fully charged on the move with a convenient wireless charging tray or use the USB-C ports for a quick charge.

Locking and unlocking the car can’t get any easier with the Keyless Access System.

Drivers will only need to carry the key inside their pocket or purse and they are ready to go.

The T-Cross is also fitted with a park assist, park distance control and rear-view camera system.

Interested in the T-Cross? Head over to a roadshow at The Mall before it ends at 10pm on March 21. You can also check out updates on Volkswagen Brunei’s Instagram and Facebook pages.