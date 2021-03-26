BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — An Insurans Islam TAIB Holdings (IITH) customer went home with $10,000 cash after winning the ‘Manang 10 Ribu Bersama Insurans Islam TAIB’ grand draw at One City Shopping Centre on Friday.

Muhammad Nurkhairaney@ Marihidini Aliha emerged as the $10,000 grand prize winner while Nik Izyan Nik Mahmood and Mariatul Nadiah Mohd Rahim won themselves $2,000 each.

The draw was part of IITH’s promotional campaign for new and existing customers who purchased either the General Takaful or Family Takaful plans.

Thirty people were rewarded with cash prizes for participating in the promotion, which ran from October 19, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

The other 27 winners walked away with $250 cash prizes each.

Member of IITH Syariah Advisory Committee Hj Hassan Hj Metali presented the prizes to the grand prize winner, while deputy chairman of IITH Syariah Advisory Committee Dr Awang Azme Hj Matali presented the $250 cash prizes.

IITH acting managing director Hjh Nornaimah Hj Zainip in her speech said Insurans Islam TAIB has been active in holding roadshows since September 2020 to better understand its customers and improve services.

The Islamic insurance company has also made the transition from physical counters to a general helpline that allows customers to purchase takaful plans or via its mobile app that was launched in November 2019.

Insurans Islam TAIB launches ‘Mau Hadiah Lagi’ campaign

Four cars are up for grabs in Insurans Islam TAIB’s new “Mau Hadiah Lagi” campaign, which was launched to mark the company’s 28th anniversary.



Customers stand a chance to win a Proton X50, Hyundai i20, Nissan Almera and Toyota Wigo in June, September and December when they participate in Family Takaful and General Takaful products through IITH counters, helpline, mobile app or authorised agents.



In addition, mystery prizes and 20 $250 cash prize winners will be announced every 28th of each month on Insurans Islam TAIB’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The promotion runs from March to December 2021.

IITH is currently holding a roadshow at One City Shopping Centre until Sunday to promote the new campaign and its loyalty card programme.

Loyalty card

Insurans Islam TAIB has also launched its Setia loyalty card, the first loyalty card in the industry.

To be eligible for the loyalty programme, customers need to purchase any Family Takaful or General Takaful product and visit IITH branches to register.

Participants of the ‘Setia Card’ will enjoy benefits such as shopping and dining discounts from various vendors.

Once a participant’s takaful plan has expired or been cancelled, the loyalty card will terminate automatically until the next renewal.

For more information on Insurans Islam TAIB’s Setia loyalty card and ‘Mau Hadiah Lagi’ campaign, customers can visit IITH counters or call at 222 3004 (General Takaful) and 222 3006 (Family Takaful).