BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Some 140 youths converged in Temburong to learn how they can contribute to nation-building at the third Brunei Young Leaders Convention (BYLC).



Held at the National Service Programme Training Camp for the first time, the BYLC featured 45 mentors and panellists who shared their insights into creating a dynamic and sustainable economy, and building future-ready youth.

It also provided a platform for youth to carry out effective and sustainable programmes to achieve Vision 2035.

Three local youth social enterprises — Perspective Insan Academy, Al-Huffaz Management and Generasi Bekarih — collaborated once again for the third instalment of the convention.

BYLC co-chairperson Hj Mohammad Loqman Al-Hakim Hj Hamdan said other mentors will be sought in the future and more topics will be discussed to motivate the participants to establish their own organisation or business.

The mentors were selected for their contributions in entrepreneurship, education, health and social affairs.

BYLC 2021 participant Nur Amal Afiqah Mohammad Zulkepli said the convention helped her improve her communication skills and allowed her to network with other participants.

The second year English Studies student at Universiti Brunei Darussalam said the convention gave her an opportunity to grow and learn new skills that would help her professional development.

For 18-year-old Mohammad Hazim Mohammad Raymin, joining BYLC 2021 was a challenge for him.

“I’m not an extrovert, so I wanted to step out of my comfort zone. This convention really helped me to do that. I made a lot of new friends since I came here alone.

“The convention really does push you to step outside your boundaries, especially if you are not a [natural] leader,” he added.

Mohd Hazim said a lot of the activities were based on communication and leadership, and the forums were insightful.

The 3rd BYLC, which took place from March 23-25, was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supported by MCYS and Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the convention also saw 28 NGOs, government agencies and associations showcasing youth-led projects and initiatives such as Green Brunei, Global Shapers BSB and the Vision 2035 Secretariat.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of Culture, Youth and Sports Colonel (Rtd) Pg Hj Maiddin Pg Hj Said Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the convention on behalf of his minister, YB Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan POKSMDSP Hj Abidin.

The senior officials also held a meet-and-greet with the participants as well as exhibitors of the Youth Pavilion to share ideas and feedback on youth policy.

The Scoop is the media partner for the Brunei Young Leaders Convention 2021.