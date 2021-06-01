BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — All outbound travellers will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine starting August 1, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.



The government has mandated all Brunei citizens and residents to be fully vaccinated when they seek permission to leave the country as part of revised travel application guidelines.

The new rule applies to all essential travellers disembarking from Brunei, including those working abroad, transport operators and foreign nationals who wish to return to their home country but are expected to return to Brunei on a valid employment or dependent’s pass.

Outbound passengers are required to book their vaccine slots through the BruHealth app prior to visiting any vaccination centre.

PMO said there is no guarantee that exit-travel applications will be approved once travellers have received two vaccine doses as travel applications are subject to evaluation on a case-by-case basis.

Brunei has maintained its restrictions on non-essential travel since March 24 last year.

All inbound travellers will still be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation at hotels for a period determined by the Ministry of Health’s risk assessment, the statement said.

Travellers were advised to visit the PMO website for the most updated travel guidelines, or contact the 120 Travel Applications hotline during working hours, or e-mail travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.