BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Palestinian Humanitarian Fund has received $67,250 from non-governmental organisation Majlis Kesejahteraan Masyarakat (MKM), five days after the Brunei government launched an appeal to provide aid to Palestinians.



MKM, also known as Council on Social Welfare, raised funds from 838 donors in eight days.

“A few donors said the donations were from their children who are giving out their Hari Raya money,” MKM President Mohd Yusof Shaik Abdul Halim told The Scoop on Tuesday.

“All of us at MKM were extremely touched. We put up a drawing from one of the children on our Instagram account,” he added.

Mohd Yusof handed over the funds to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) YB Major General (R) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan POKSMDSP Hj Abidin at the ministry on Tuesday.

The NGO held a fundraiser to help Palestinian victims following 11 days of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip that left over 200 Palestinians dead and destroyed thousands of homes.

Palestinian officials had said it would take about $100 million to rebuild the damage to industry, power and agriculture.

The United Nations estimated that 800,000 people in Gaza do not have regular access to clean piped water as nearly 50 percent of its water network was damaged in the bombing.

Members of the public can donate to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund from May 26 to August 23 via SMS or bank transfer to a BIBD account.

For individuals and organisations who wish to set up donation boxes, a special sticker can be obtained from the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund 2021 secretariat during office hours.

Any enquiries on the humanitarian fund can be directed to the secretariat at 2381903 ext 1341/1242 during office hours, or email info@japem.gov.bn.