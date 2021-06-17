BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Baiduri Bank has revamped its main branch’s Prestige Centre with a spacious lounge and exclusive services for wealthy clients.

The bank recently relocated its Kiulap Prestige Centre to the refurbished main branch on Jln Gadong to better serve new and existing members.

Privacy and comfort are prioritised at the centre, which received a facelift as part of the bank’s rebranding.

Prestige members can expect a lounge equipped with a lifestyle bar serving refreshments while waiting to be attended by an experienced team of relationship managers at consultation rooms.

Members will also enjoy the convenience and accessibility of dedicated parking spaces at the main branch’s North Entrance on a first-come, first-served basis.

During a media tour of the upgraded centre on Tuesday, Baiduri Bank Head of Retail Banking Lim Kian Chong said Baiduri Prestige is a premium programme with benefits curated for the financial needs of high-net-worth individuals.

The bank plans to refurbish its three other Prestige Centres at its Serusop, Seria and Kuala Belait branches in phases.

Introduced in 1999, the Baiduri Prestige programme features five benefits:

Personal touch — Members have access to an experienced team of relationship managers who offer tailored banking solutions to help achieve their financial aspirations. Prestige recognition — Members receive Prestige recognition via the various channels they choose to interact with the bank. These include exclusive access to Baiduri Prestige Centres and 24/7 global assistance. People who matter — Members can share their Prestige privileges with up to four family members, such as fee waivers on their cards and access to Baiduri Prestige Centres. Progression in wealth — To assist in building their wealth, members have access to an extensive range of investment and protection products offered by Baiduri Bank and Baiduri Finance. These products include unit trusts, securities trading, exchange traded funds, bonds, twin currency deposits, foreign currency deposits and insurance planning. Privileges — Privileges afforded to Baiduri Prestige members include perpetual fee waivers on the Baiduri Prestige Visa Infinite Credit Card and the Baiduri Prestige World Debit Card, preferential pricing on selected products as well as invitations to exclusive events.

For more information on Baiduri Prestige, visit its website or check out other promotions on the bank’s Instagram and Facebook pages.