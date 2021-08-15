BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Broadband usage is up 300 percent compared to two years ago in large part due to the pandemic, said the second minister of finance and economy.

“The beginning of COVID-19 last year saw a lot of people getting a home [broadband] connection and the usage naturally has also increased,” YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said on Saturday.

As Brunei faces a second wave of coronavirus cases, schools and workplaces have been ordered to move online since August 9.

Network provider UNN has carried out a series of upgrades to cater for increased broadband demand since August 12, but users have consistently complained of service interruptions to both mobile and and fixed broadband networks.

Dato Amin said UNN has built new underground cables since April of last year and that half of mobile network base stations have been upgraded “multiple times” compared to two years ago.

He added that if the COVID-19 situation improves after the two-week partial lockdown, workplaces can consider letting more people back into the office.

“But if the cases are increasing, then we have to look at how we can allow more people to work from home.”

When asked about the civil service introducing “digital offices”, the minister said it is part of the government’s digital masterplan but that transformation would take time.

“It’s not like we have a crisis now then the next day we can switch to a digital office.

“The plan will take some time but it is in the government’s plans to try to digitalise as much as possible. That is all that I can answer.”