BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei’s COVID-19 case count has increased for the second straight week, jumping 14.8 percent despite being in a semi-lockdown for six weeks.

The health ministry detected 920 coronavirus infections in the last week, compared to 801 in the previous week.

From September 11-17, Brunei averaged 131 cases a day, up from 114 the week prior.

In another sign that the second COVID-19 wave is not running out of steam yet, the weekly ratio of people testing positive for the virus rose to a record high 3.57 percent. Brunei reported a coronavirus positivity rate of 3.51 percent last week.

The World Health Organization recommended that the positivity rate should remain below 5 percent as the benchmark for adequate testing.

More tests were administered in Brunei over the past week, growing 8 percent to an average of 3,903 tests a day.

Five coronavirus deaths were confirmed in the last seven days, equalling the number of fatalities in the previous period.

The official COVID-19 death toll has risen to 21 after the health ministry Friday announced that a 73-year-old woman had died of coronavirus complications.

There was a 25 percent decline in the number of COVID-19 patients who made full recoveries in the past week.

Battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, Brunei is not expected to ease restrictions until at least October 3.

A total of 4,475 coronavirus cases have been recorded since the second wave began on August 7. Of these, 99.1 percent were locally acquired infections.

139 new cases detected

An additional 139 COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 4,814.

The new cases included one imported infection from Russia, the health ministry said.

Another four household clusters were identified on Friday, raising the number of active clusters to 88.

The majority (76.1%) of clusters in the second wave were individual cases who spread to their household members.

The Champion 7 oil field and related vessels remained the largest active cluster with 425 cases, followed by Chung Hua Middle School Belait with 298 infections.

A total of 169 cases have been linked to The Mall in Gadong – the largest active cluster in Brunei-Muara district.

BruHealth data showed that Brunei-Muara is now the worst-hit district, accounting for over 65 percent of the 1,528 active cases.

Among the active cases, nine are critically ill and 21 require close observation.

During his press briefing, Health Minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham said about 200 people who are undergoing quarantine have been given COVID-19 wristbands.

The plastic bracelets were introduced six days ago to deter close contacts of confirmed cases from breaching quarantine rules.

Meanwhile, the minister also appealed to the public to donate blood as the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hjh Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital is facing a blood shortage.

Those who wish to donate blood can book their appointments via the Bloodkad app.