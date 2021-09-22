BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Three women were brought to court on Tuesday for suspected drug activity at the government isolation facility at the PKBN camp in Temburong.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Chambers said the defendants — Noorhadahyati Aji, Siti Kamilah Hj Mohammad and Fatin @ Masyitah Hj Amzah — were placed under quarantine earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Acting on a public tip-off, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided the facility on September 12, with one of the defendants surrendering drug utensils to NCB officers.

The three women later tested positive for methylamphetamine, also known as Syabu.

The AGC said further investigations could only be carried out once the defendants were cleared of COVID-19.

Upon their release from quarantine today, the public prosecutor applied for the trio to be held in police custody until the investigation is complete.

Speaking after his daily press briefing on Tuesday, the health minister said the incident was not an isolated case and that there is other suspected drug activity going on at the quarantine centres.

YB Dato Hj Mohd Isham Hj Jaafar said authorities are investigating the possibility the women were also selling Syabu to other patients.

He added that security at isolation centres had been tightened and all patients’ belongings will be searched before they are admitted to the facility. Any care packages sent by family members will also be screened by police and military personnel.

The minister said the defendants will be held at the Games Village in Berakas until their next virtual court appearance on September 27.