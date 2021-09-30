BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The daily COVID-19 case count reached 166 on Thursday as two more patients have died from coronavirus complications, raising the death toll to 32.

The health ministry confirmed that the coronavirus has claimed the lives of a 57-year-old man and 46-year-old man in the past 24 hours.

Men accounted for the majority (62.5%) of COVID-linked deaths in Brunei since the pandemic began last year – a similar trend seen in other countries.

Researchers found that men have weaker immune systems than women, and that the latter took health risks more seriously.

There are currently 118 active clusters after three new household clusters were identified.

With a total of 46 cases, the Al-Falah/Freda Radin school cluster has been closed as no additional infections were detected over the past 28 days.

The ministry also reported that four positive COVID-19 cases have given birth at the National Isolation Centre overnight. To date, 12 babies have been delivered safely at the NIC.

Brunei’s active caseload stands at 2,192 on Thursday, while the cumulative confirmed infections hit 7,116.

Among the active cases, seven are placed on a ventilator and 34 require oxygen supplementation in the intensive care unit.

Some 153 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 68.5 percent.

As of Wednesday, 64 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose while 42.4 percent of residents have completed their two-shot regimen.

Ten cases linked to Gadong wet market

During a press briefing on Thursday, Health Minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said 10 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Gadong wet market so far.

He said all vendors at the market would be tested for the coronavirus.

In a press statement, the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department announced the closure of the market for disinfection on Wednesday as several vendors contracted COVID-19 over the past week.