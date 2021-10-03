BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – All non-essential businesses must close by 8pm once the government curfew comes into effect on October 4, the second minister of finance and economy said on Saturday.

Clarifying an announcement made the previous day, YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said no one will be allowed to go out to the shops, buy groceries or use delivery services from 8pm to 4am.

“We would like to ask for everyone’s cooperation including businesses to close before 8pm,” he said during the daily COVID-19 press conference.

“If it is a big operation, they might have to close before 8pm so there is enough time to close up and allow their staff to go home.”

He said companies should also make adjustments to their delivery services so that all items are delivered with enough time for runners to be home by 8pm.

No movement will be allowed between 8pm and 4am, except in the case of emergency or essential workers, such as security providers, healthcare workers or other groups with exemptions.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said employers can apply for for endorsement letters from the relevant ministries so staff have proof of exemption in case they are stopped at a roadblock.

“For example, if there’s a evening flight and a hotel has to transport passengers to their premises for quarantine, then they have to go out at night.

“So for the hotel operator, they have to submit an application for an approval letter from the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.”

He said the government will do its best to expedite the approval letters. However if companies have yet to receive their endorsement and are stopped at a roadblock, police will take down their details to verify their exemption.

Domestic runners need to be registered

From now on, all domestic runners — both freelance and full-time — will have to be registered with the Ministry of Transport and InfoCommunications (MTIC).

Delivery services and operators have multiplied since the implementation of the stay-at-home order on August 9.

Registration has already been opened up on MTIC’s website.

“This is taking into account the role of domestic runners in meeting the needs of the public, and as a measure to safeguard the interests, existence and well-being of the business sector and the public,” the ministry said in a statement.

MTIC minister YB Dato Abdul Mutalib POKSSDP Hj Mohd Yusof said the requirement applies to all runners, whether they are individual contractors or employed by a registered company or home-based business.

“For those working under a registered company, they must provide their company’s name. Their individual BruHIMS number and vaccination status are also required for this registration.”

Applicants must also declare that they will comply with the laws, regulations and guidelines set out under the Infectious Diseases Act. Runners will also need to ensure all their deliveries are completed before 8pm, in line with movement restrictions.

The list of registered runners will be uploaded to a directory on MTIC’s website.

More information on registration, the guidelines and FAQs can be found on the ministry’s website. Further inquiries can be emailed to runners@mtic.gov.bn.