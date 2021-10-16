BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei’s daily COVID-19 case count plunged 75 percent to 105 on Saturday after recording its highest number of new cases a day earlier.

The sultanate has reported large daily fluctuations in new infections over the past week.

Saturday’s coronavirus tally was the lowest since September 19 when 90 infections were registered.

The health ministry said three of the additional infections were imported from the Philippines, while the remaining cases were local transmissions.

Another two new clusters were identified at the foreign worker’s accommodation of construction company SWWC Sdn Bhd and Simla Sdn Bhd.

More than half of the 25 clusters detected over the past week involved migrant worker housing, including a large cluster at the staff quarters of construction firm Swee Sdn Bhd with 152 cases.

Based on The Scoop’s calculations, 52.5 percent of 2,447 coronavirus cases were linked to worker dormitories since October 4.

The Champion 7 oil field remains the largest active cluster with 426 infections, but its last reported case was more than three weeks ago.

Serambangun Industrial Park in Tutong, a workplace cluster of 359 cases, is the second largest active cluster.

Three clusters were closed on Saturday, including two household clusters and Jaya Hypermart. There are now 169 active clusters.

Among the 2,438 active cases, 35 were placed in the intensive care unit of the National Isolation Centre.

The cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 10,356, of which nearly 97 percent was reported in the second wave.

MoH to provide mobile vaccination services for Kg Menunggol residents

Mobile vaccination services will be available for Kampung Menunggol residents in Mukim Kota Batu, the health minister said during his COVID-19 press briefing on Saturday.

YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Isham Hj Jaafar said a mobile vaccination team will be deployed to Kampung Menunggol Mosque from 9am to 2.30pm on October 17.

Earlier this week, the health ministry began its mobile vaccination programme at Labi Health Centre to improve access of COVID-19 vaccines in rural communities or among vulnerable groups.

Individuals who wish to get vaccinated are advised to bring their identity card or passport, as well as BruHIMS card or number, if applicable.

Those with health or mobility issues can request to receive their jabs at home by registering with the head village.

To date, three-quarters of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and 49.5 percent is fully vaccinated.

The minister further said 19 people were handed on-the-spot fines for flouting the 8pm-4am movement restrictions today.

Since the night curfew was imposed on October 4, a total of 379 violations were recorded.