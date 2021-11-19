BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — With a limited production of 740 cars worldwide, the exclusive MINI Anniversary Edition is now available at QAF Auto.

Only 10 MINI Anniversary Edition cars have been brought to Brunei, featuring the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works variants.

The British premium brand created the special edition of the MINI 3-Door to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mini in 2021 and pay tribute to John Cooper, who passed away in 2000.

Sixty years ago, John Cooper laid the foundation for a racing victory in the classic mini. It was the beginning of the collaboration between MINI and the Cooper Family that continues today.

The production of 740 units is a homage to the number 74 which the classic Mini Cooper wore on its first successful race track appearance.

MINI fans who are passionate about the brand’s sporting history would not want to miss the chance to have a closer look at the Anniversary Edition’s exclusive design and features.

The MINI Anniversary Edition

The MINI Anniversary Edition combines the contents of the John Cooper Works Trim with model exclusive features that highlight the sporty character and awareness of its historical roots.

As early racing cars designed by John Cooper were recognisable by their green paintwork with white accents, the MINI Anniversary Editions are offered in British Racing Green metallic and Midnight Black metallic.

The Anniversary Edition will wear the number 74 on its hood, blending seamlessly onto its British Racing Green metallic or Midnight Black metallic paint. The model is also available in Rebel Green body colour for the MINI John Cooper Works version.

All paint finishes are combined with a roof, exterior mirror caps, door handles and surrounds for the headlights and rear lights in white. These exterior features are complemented by white bonnet stripes and a red accent line. Other exterior trim elements are offered in Piano Black high gloss.

The suspension with frequency-selective damping is supplemented by 17-inch Track Spoke Black light alloy wheels on the Cooper variant, while the Cooper S and John Cooper Works variant run on 18-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels in Circuit Spoke 2-tone design.

The ‘COOPER’ name logo adorns the centre spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel, and it is also displayed on the side scuttles and C-pillars.

Trimmed with Dinamica/leather Carbon Black finish, the John Cooper Works sports seats also feature a stainless steel pedal set and interior trim in Piano Black high-gloss.

The red ring from the original John Cooper logo adorns the luggage compartment lid and the interior surface on the passenger side.

To add on to the exclusive character of the edition, the dashboard carries the signatures of John Cooper, his son Mike and grandson Charlie.

Don’t forget to take a peek inside the driver’s door frame for the emblem that features John Cooper’s signature, the handwritten note “1 of 740” and the words “60 Years of MINI Cooper-The Unexpected Underdog”.

Exciting prizes also await customers who purchase a new MINI Anniversary Edition in Brunei.

To mark its 25th anniversary, QAF Auto is organising a lucky draw, where all customers who purchase the new MINI Anniversary Edition will have a chance to go home with an Apple gadget/device — iWatch, iPad or an iPhone13.

The MINI Anniversary Edition is now available for viewing at the QAF Auto showroom. To comply with strict COVID-19 health guidelines, customers can call 2240831 or WhatsApp 8858010 to book an appointment.