BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Craving for red meat? Good news, you can now place online orders for your favourite processed meat products and pick them up at PDS Abattoir’s new Jalan Gadong store anytime.

Brunei’s largest cattle abattoir launched its online store on Thursday, allowing customers to order beef products via WhatsApp on 8750032.

You can browse through the abbatoir’s catalogue from beef burger patties, beef bones, beef trimmings, minced beef, corned beef to meatballs.

Currently, PDS has two bundle promotions — minced beef (500g) + beef bones (1kg) for $7.20 and minced beef (1kg) + beef bones (1kg) for $12.80.

There is no minimum order and payments can be through BIBD online transfer.

PDS, a government-linked company, plans to incorporate the online ordering feature on its website in the future.

Faced with COVID-induced supply chain disruptions and rising domestic demand, the abattoir said importing livestock and fresh meat has been challenging.

“The challenges that come with COVID-19 requires PDS to speed up changes and plans that were intended to be implemented in the next one to two years,” said General Manager Hj Muhamad Sabirin Othman.

“Because of COVID, we make sure to take precautions at [our abattoir] in Kg Batang Mitus, Tutong as we are supplying [meat] for the whole of Brunei,” he added.

Customers often visit the abattoir but PDS decided to close the abattoir for walk-ins to ensure the safety of its staff and customers amid the COVID pandemic.

The general manager said COVID has transformed the way the abattoir operates, doubling its delivery, storage and processing plant capacity.

“We cannot say when the COVID situation will (recede), so our strategy now has changed in terms of ordering schedule, quantity, and expansion of our suppliers,” he added.

Hj Muhamad Sabirin said 2022 will be an important year for PDS.

Without disclosing details, he said PDS plans to introduce more products next year, make its mark in Brunei and venture overseas.

“Our intention is to leave our mark in Brunei and make sure our products are sufficient.

“PDS also aims to give people the choice of good quality local products, where customers are assured that the products are halal,” Hj Muhamad Sabirin said.

The new PDS store is located at No 5, Bgn Dyg Hjh Adi III, Simpang 15, Jalan Gadong and is open from 9am-12pm, 2pm to 4pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturday, it is open from 9am to 12pm. The shop is closed on Sundays and public holidays.