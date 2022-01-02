BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – HRH Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah is set to marry Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, the Adat Istiadat Department announced on Friday (Dec 31).

Wedding festivities will begin on January 17 with the Majlis Istiadat Membuka Gendang Jaga-Jaga, a royal ceremony to mark the start of the celebration.

A religious ceremony to solemnise the marriage, known as the akad nikah, will follow on January 20 at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital.

Then highlight of the week-long celebration is the Majlis Bersanding Pengantin Diraja, or royal wedding reception, which will take place at Istana Nurul Iman on January 23.

A royal banquet will be held to cap off wedding celebrations on the evening of January 24.

Princess Fadzilah, 36, is captain of Brunei’s national netball team and the second youngest daughter of His Majesty the Sultan and Puan Hajah Mariam Hj Abdul Aziz.