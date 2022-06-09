BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Sporting a sleek new look, Kia Carens is back with a bang after a 10-year hiatus.

Grand Motors Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Kia vehicles in Brunei, launched the all-new redesigned model with improved features at its showrooms last week.

Featuring a bold design and class-leading features, the seven-seater is a versatile SUV suitable for families.

Available in diesel and petrol powertrains, Kia Carens comes with multiple transmission options, including an eight-speed intelligent variable transmission, six-speed automatic transmission and six-speed manual transmission.

Sporty, yet sophisticated

With a revamped exterior, the new Carens can be distinguished by its confident SUV-like side profile, giving a sporty and sophisticated look.

Building on the brand’s latest design philosophy — ‘Opposites United’, the new model features eye-catching aesthetics, including its horizontal chrome garnish in the upper grille and a frame-type chrome garnish in the lower bumper to create the face of a tiger.

Kia’s Crown Jewel LED daytime running lights further lend a distinctive look to Carens.

The model comes in three new colours — Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver.

Spacious interior

The Carens is ready for road trip adventures.

Compared to its predecessor, it offers generous legroom, headroom and ample storage space.

The second row seats feature recline and slide functions for passenger comfort, while third row seats can also be flattened for maximum cargo space.

The vehicle is also designed with various convenience features to deliver practicality and comfort for road trips. This includes cooling cup holders, easy push retractable cup holder and sliding tray, and an air-freshener mounting system.

Safety features

Researched for family-friendly use, the Kia Carens is equipped with a Hi-Secure Safety Package.

Safety features for the new model include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) to protect the vehicle against traction loss, vehicle stability management, all-wheel disc brakes, as well as hill-assist control and downhill brake control for confident uphill and downhill drives.

For enhanced driving safety, it also offers front-parking sensors including reverse camera and rain-sensing wipers.

Want to stay connected and entertained on the road? Carens delivers class-leading convenience features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system with the next-generation Kia Connect and BOSE premium sound system with eight speakers.

Interested to take Kia Carens for a spin? You can book a test drive at the Kia Showroom in Beribi. Kia Brunei is currently holding its Hari Raya promotion until June 30. For more information, visit the Kia Brunei website and Instagram page.