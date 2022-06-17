BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Department of Energy at the Prime Minister’s Office has launched its Human Resource Competency Framework (HRCF) to develop high-performing employees.

The framework was established to promote human resource development in four agencies — Department of Energy; Department of Electrical Services; Petroleum Authority; and Safety, Health and Environment National Authority (SHENA).

It aims to facilitate the growth of the department’s workforce capacity and competency as part of its Strategic Plan 2020-2025.

The department said HRCF is a tool to build skills and develop staff in four core competencies: leadership, management or functional skills, health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) skills, and technical competencies.

“It aims to develop a dynamic workforce with the right capabilities to be able to adapt to challenges,” said Siti Norashikin Mohd Salleh, human resources and corporate director at PMO’s Department of Energy.

During the launch of the framework on Thursday, she said every employee will undergo self-assessment, discussions with supervisors, and a final stage agreement between staff and supervisor on closing performance gaps.

“The framework ensures that performance standards are set at the required competency levels, and any identified competency gaps will be closed through the learning and development activities,” Siti Norashikin added.

The activities include on-the-job and experiential learning, social learning and sharing of feedback from supervisors, colleagues and subordinates.

“Equally important is that the HRCF enables staff to do their own competency assessment, recognising their areas of strengths and weaknesses, and in turn, initiate their development opportunities,” Siti Norashikin added.

Deputy Minister of Energy at PMO Dato Hj Matsatejo Sokiaw launched the framework as part of the Energy Week event during The Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition 2022 (Brunei MYCE 2022).