Finding the right motor oil for your car is important for your vehicle’s maintenance and optimal performance.

Purchase selected Shell lubricants and go home with the exclusive limited-edition Shell Helix Toolkit today!

Brunei Shell Marketing (BSM) launched its latest promotion on Monday (Oct. 24), where for every purchase of the following four-litre bottle of Shell lubricants, customers are entitled to one free Shell Helix Toolkit:

One bottle Shell Helix Power 0W-40

One bottle Shell Helix Ultra 5W-40

One bottle Shell Rimula R6 LM 10W-40

Two bottles Shell Helix HX7 10-40

Two bottles Shell Helix HX7 10-40

The toolkit contains 21 items, such as socket and precision screwdrivers with multiple attachments, a tape measure, and a pen knife for convenient use on-the-go.

The limited-edition Shell Helix Toolkit is exclusive available at 10 participating retail stations in Brunei. The list will be updated weekly on BSM’s website and social media pages.

Shell Helix fully synthetic motor oils are manufactured from 100% synthetic base stock and formulated with the unique Shell PurePlus Technology to achieve higher and long-lasting engine performance levels.

Compared to synthetic technology and mineral oils, Shell Rimula’s adaptive technology gives outstanding wear protection with reduced viscosity for improved fuel economy and is designed to reduce diesel particulate filter blocking.

This promotion is only available for selected Shell Lubricants at participating retail stations.

For the list of participating stations, check out BSM’s website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Customers can also contact the BSM 24-hour Call Centre at 224 4739. Terms and conditions apply.