BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – From December 1, travellers — both Brunei citizens and foreign nationals — will no longer need to purchase travel medical insurance before entering or exiting the sultanate.

The government on Monday (Nov. 28) announced plans to scrap the requirement, which was introduced when travel restrictions were lifted last April.

Brunei citizens will also no longer have to register their travel information via MFA e-Register, although they are still encouraged submit their details online so that the nearest Brunei mission can reach them in the event of an emergency incident overseas, such as a natural disaster or terror attack.

The government’s COVID-19 Steering Committee also announced extended hours to land border checkpoints.

The operating hours for the Sungai Tujoh, Labu, Ujong Jalan and Kuala Lurah immigration control posts will be extended from 6am to 10pm.

Maritime checkpoints at Serasa Terminal Ferry, Serasa Vehicle Ferry, Muara Port and Kuala Belait Wharf will continue to operate from 6am to 8pm.