BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – HRH Prince ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah is set to marry Anisha Rosnah binti Adam in a glittering royal ceremony planned for early 2024.

Prince Mateen, 32, is the son of Brunei’s ruler, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and his former wife Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam Hj Abdul Aziz.

The prince is a trained helicopter pilot who serves as a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force, and regularly carries out diplomatic duties alongside his father.

An avid polo player — with a sizeable following on social media — he has won two bronze medals for Brunei at the Southeast Asian Games.

The bride-to-be, Anisha, is the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Hj Isa, special advisor to His Majesty.

Wedding festivities will last over 10 days, starting with the Majlis Istiadat Bersuruh Diraja, or royal proposal, on January 7.

The Islamic ceremony to solemnise the marriage, known as the akad nikah, will follow on January 11.

Then highlight of the 10-day celebration is the Majlis Bersanding Pengantin Diraja, or royal wedding reception, which takes place at Istana Nurul Iman on January 14. The royal couple will then go on a procession through the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

A banquet will be held to cap off wedding celebrations on the evening of January 15.