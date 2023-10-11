BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Thailand’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made an introductory visit to Brunei on Tuesday to meet with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The leaders held a bilateral meeting at Istana Nurul Iman to discuss cooperation in energy, food security, agriculture, fisheries, education, tourism, and health, Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed potential investment opportunities “in areas of mutual interest”.

Prime Minister Srettha highlighted the successful collaboration between the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) and EXIM Bank of Thailand to establish the Thailand Prosperity Fund, with initial capital of US$200 million.

He encouraged BIA to consider future investments in Thailand, particularly in the services, tourism, and infrastructure sectors.

The prime minister added that both countries agreed to expand cooperation in the halal food market, including chicken exports.

“An important new area of cooperation between Thailand and Brunei is the promotion of food security between the two countries,” Srettha said, with Thailand the main source of rice and sugar imports for Brunei.

Sretta said that the two countries are also in negotiations to expand health cooperation and medical tourism.

In 2022, trade between Thailand and Brunei was valued at about US$795 million, representing 29% growth year-on-year.