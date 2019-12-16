BELAIT – Motorists can now make cashless payments at Roxana Filling Station in Seria after it became the first petrol station in Brunei to adopt mobile payments via QR code.

Brunei Shell Marketing Company (BSM) has partnered with Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) and Progresif Cellular to introduce the first cashless filling station in the sultanate.

Roxana Filling Station was chosen as the pilot project as it is the only self-service station in the country.

Progresif and BSM will jointly promote the cashless petrol station project and expand the mobile payment service to all filling stations at an unspecified time in the future.

BIBD QuickPay and Progresif Pay users will only be allowed to make cashless payments at the station’s cashier counter as motorists are prohibited from using mobile phones when filling up their vehicle.

Customers still have the option to pay with cash, but BSM plans to make the filling station 100 percent cashless.

BSM Sales and Marketing Manager Hjh Rozalina Hj CA Mohamed said the current focus is to get people hyped about the new payment option.

“We need to get the market ready not to pay by cash starting with Roxana Filling Station,” she said.

BIBD Chief Marketing Officer Hjh Nurul Akmar Hj Md Jaafar added, “We foresee the challenges in terms of changing the mindset [from cash to cashless payments].

“It will take time but we will need people who appreciate the convenience and accessibility to really be advocators of digital payments.”

To date, there are nearly 400 BIBD QuickPay merchants serving over 150,000 BIBD mobile banking users.

Progresif’s Head of Product and Business Development Radi El Fassed said the telco is also brainstorming non-mobile payment solutions at the stations, such as using stickers or keychains.

Providing cashless payment at Shell petrol stations is the next step in Progresif’s roadmap to provide quality innovation services to the Brunei market, he added.

BIBD Head of Merchant Services Law Siew Vui said the bank’s ultimate goal is to promote the idea of cashless payments to Bruneians and support the government’s objective to transform Brunei into a smart nation.

He said the mobile payment system will allow merchants to decrease workload related to cash acceptance and collection, reduce risks of cash storage at cash registers and mitigate risks related to storage and transportation of cash to bank.

“We also want to promote and raise awareness about the availability of this effective and less costly solution to startups and MSMEs.”