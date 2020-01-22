BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s three telcos – Datastream Digital, Imagine and Progresif – are expected to roll out their new mobile and fixed-line plans this Friday.

All three telcos will offer number portability, which allows users to change service providers while retaining their existing number.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry (AITI) said it has been working with service providers including Unified National Networks (UNN) to bring number portability to the market on a pilot basis.

AITI said the number portability testing will begin with limited capacity and full implementation is expected over the coming months.

“The introduction of number portability is in line with AITI’s key functions to promote fair and efficient market conduct and effective competition to provide greater consumer choice and flexibility in subscription plans,” the telco regulator said.

The number portability pilot has undergone intense testing by UNN and the service providers to ensure seamless transition and experience for consumers, the statement added.

UNN took over all telecommunications infrastructure in Brunei last September, following the transfer of assets from the three telcos.

In light of the new offerings, AITI also advised consumers to exercise due diligence before subscribing to a different product or switching to a different service provider.

Consumers are advised to check the terms and conditions prior to subscribing to new services or porting their number. Consumers can approach the service provider of their choice to find out more about number portability services.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on number portability are available on AITI’s website.

The regulator outlined several factors for consumers to consider before making a decision, including the service price and package; product features; terms and conditions of use as well as billing practices.

Consumers should also look into the service providers’ customer care services; fair usage policy which describes the service providers’ traffic management practices; early termination charges as well as unused credit balances.

All service providers are also required to be transparent on the aforementioned information to allow consumers to make an informed decision.