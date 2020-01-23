BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Setia Motors has launched the all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join Hyundai’s growing product lineup.

The Venue is the smallest and most affordable Hyundai SUV compared to the brand’s larger models including the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe.

The car model is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a combination of style and versatility.

The Venue is fitted with Hyundai’s Gamma 1.6 litre four cylinder engine.

The multi-port injection (MPI) engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or automatic. Based on internal estimates, Venue is estimated to deliver up to 13.9 km per litre.

The SUV style maven

The design exhibits small body forms, delivering a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language.

The vehicle side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front cascading grille includes the new Hyundai signature face that’s found on Kona, including composite LED lights and cube shape headlamps.

This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Venue is available with 17-inch alloy wheels along with the 15-inch standard wheels.

Despite its small dimensions, the Venue provides adequate space for urban commuters. It comes with the standard 60/40 split flat folding backseat to maximise utility.

The cargo space features a rear covering shelf for added privacy and can be stowed along the rear seatback when not being used.

Advanced connectivity and multimedia systems

Venue exudes a fun, yet functional design in a versatile and modern compact package. Its advanced infotainment system features an 8-inch display audio touchscreen system and rearview monitor.

The 8-inch display includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for intuitive operations of the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities.

Venue is available in eight exterior colours: Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Galactic Gray, Cosmic Gray, Phantom Black, The Denim, Exotic Green, Acid Yellow, Lava Orange, Fiery Red and Intense Blue.

All Hyundai vehicles sold in Brunei are covered with a five year/150,000km warranty.

The new Hyundai Venue is available for viewing and test drive at Hyundai showroom starting from January 23, 2020.