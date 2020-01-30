BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Tourism Malaysia and Pan Bright Travel Service have launched holiday packages to promote Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

Pan Bright Travel is offering a seven-night hotel stay in Labuan or Miri from as low as $59 per room.

Also on offer are packages that include return air tickets on Royal Brunei (RB) Airlines Link, a two-night stay with daily breakfast from as low as $759 per person on a twin-sharing basis to Kota Kinabalu, $769 to Sandakan, and $349 for the island-hopping package to Semporna, Tawau and other destinations.

The packages are available for purchase until March 31, 2020.

Director of Tourism Malaysia’s Brunei office Hj Ibrahim Seddiqi Talib said he expects more tourist arrivals and increased spending among Bruneians with the launch of the new travel packages.

“Brunei is quite a big spender due to the [favourable] currency exchange.

“Many Bruneians consider Malaysia, especially Kuala Lumpur as their second home. They have family members studying in Malaysia as well as [a place to conduct their] businesses,” he added on the sidelines of the launch.

Hj Ibrahim said Tourism Malaysia is excited to collaborate with Pan Bright Travel Service as the travel agency is able to provide quality service and cost-effective holiday packages to Malaysia.

“Last year, we were able to encourage more Bruneian tourist arrivals to Sarawak and Sabah. It coincided with Royal Brunei Airlines’ introduction of its RB Link direct connectivity, just in time for our Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign,” he added.

General Manager of Pan Bright Travel Service Johnnie Cheong was present at the launch on Wednesday, along with representatives from Sarawak Tourism Board, Sabah Tourism Board, Labuan Corporation and Royal Brunei Airlines.