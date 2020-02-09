BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health have identified four sites that will be turned into “monitoring centres” or temporary quarantine shelters for suspected coronavirus cases.

The makeshift centres include the Games Village Complex at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium; SEAMEO Voctech Regional Centre in Gadong; National Service Programme’s Training Camp in Batu Apoi, Temburong, and Government Rest House in Kuala Belait.

During a visit to inspect the Games Village Complex on Saturday, Home Affairs Minister YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Hj Awg Abu Bakar Hj Apong said the monitoring centres can accommodate over 1,100 people.

No coronavirus cases have been recorded in Brunei thus far, but the country has stepped up precautionary measures including banning the entry of travellers from China’s Hubei province and all travellers returning from China were ordered to undergo self-isolation for 14 days.

The coronavirus death toll reached 722 and 34,546 people were infected in China. At least 24 countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Director of Environmental Health Services Dr Hjh Anie Hariyani Hj Abdul Rahman said the monitoring centres, which can quarantine a large number of people, are part of the government’s preparedness plan to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.



On January 30, the government ordered Bruneian citizens and permanent residents who have been in China to undergo self-isolation for 14 days following the virus outbreak.



At press time, 158 people are under self-isolation while 19 people have completed their self-isolation. They comprised Bruneians studying in China, travellers as well as Hengyi Industries workers.

In an interview with The Scoop, Dr Hjh Anie said Bruneians will most likely undergo their self-isolation at home, but the government has to provide monitoring centres in cases where there are individuals whose circumstances are not suitable for them to self-isolate at home.

“There are also potential cases where foreign travellers entering Brunei are suspected of having the virus or have been in contact with confirmed cases, they will be placed at the monitoring centres,” the director added.

Medical staff will be stationed at the centres to monitor people suspected of contracting the coronavirus or had close contact with confirmed cases during the 14-day quarantine.

“Those undergoing self-isolation are usually well and do not have the symptoms but we want to make sure that in the 14 days they do not develop symptoms. Sometimes you do not realise that you have the virus and we know that the virus spreads very fast.

“The reason why it is important to have self-isolation and quarantine is so that if an individual develop symptoms they can be given medical attention quickly,” Dr Hjh Anie added.

Two Bruneians were evacuated from the Chinese central city of Wuhan on Friday and arrived in the sultanate on a Royal Brunei Airlines flight at 2.45am on Saturday.

They were identified as 26-year-old student Abd Najib Hj Abd Ladi and a 40-year-old man who was visiting Wuhan as a tourist.

Dr Hjh Anie said the two Bruneians are quarantined at the National Isolation Centre in Tutong as they were repatriated from the epicentre of the outbreak.

“They are well, they do not show any symptoms at the moment,” she added.

The director also called on Bruneians not to discriminate against people of Chinese descent following reports of anti-Chinese sentiment over coronavirus fears in other countries.

She said there had been incidents where tourists from Hong Kong and Taiwan did not feel welcome in Brunei.