BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei Shell Marketing (BSM) has launched two new motor fuel products – Shell V-Power Gasoline and Shell V-Power Diesel that will go on sale at selected filling stations from February 16.



HRH Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Monday launched the Shell V-Power fuels in his capacity as chairman of BSM board of directors at The Empire Brunei.

During the launch, BSM Managing Director Muhammad Norshafiee Dato Paduka Hj Abd Jalil said it has been 20 years since BSM introduced a new motor fuel in the Brunei market.

He said the two transportation fuels will not be replacing the existing products at Shell’s petrol stations.

“The Shell V-Power Gasoline and Diesel will be two new fuels added to our existing range of products to offer more choices to our customers,” he said.

Shell currently supplies Shell Premium; Shell Super; Shell Regular and Shell Diesel at its filling stations. These fuels will still be available at the current prices.

The new V-Power Gasoline and V-Power Diesel will be priced at 82 cents per litre. Bruneians currently pay the subsidised price of 53 cents per litre for Premium petrol.

The managing director said prices of the V-Power fuels will be reviewed regularly to ensure they remain competitive in the region.

Foreign-registered vehicles will also be allowed to purchase Shell V-Power fuels.

At present, motorists driving foreign-registered vehicles can only purchase fuel at designated fuel dispensers following a 2008 government directive that restricts them from buying specific petroleum products.

The managing director said BSM is also looking into offering alternative energy solutions such as electric vehicle charging and bringing in customised non-fuel products.

He added that Brunei Shell Joint Venture companies’ corporate and light vehicle fleet will be fully fuelled by V-Power to ensure driving efficiency.

BSM Head of Commercial Business Mohd Adini Hj Mohd Daini told The Scoop that the introduction of Shell V-Power fuel will allow car dealers to bring in new car models.

“We have had several engagements with the car dealers. We believe that the car dealers are one of the enablers in terms of moving the automotive industry forward in general,” he said.



Shell V-Power is generally compatible with any vehicle. The Shell V-Power fuels are recommended for drivers who want more performance, efficiency and protection for their engines as well as car lovers and those who want to unlock their engine’s potential.

Shell V-Power Gasoline will be available at 14 retail stations while Shell V-Power Diesel will be sold at seven filling stations. The full list of stations can be found here.

To complement the Shell V-Power fuels, BSM will also be introducing the Shell Helix Power lubricant to the Brunei market.

BSM will be organising roadshows to pre-sell the new Shell V-Power fuel products.

As part of the launch, consumers stand a chance to win a Porsche Macan S for every purchase of Shell V-Power until the promotion ends on June 20. The first few customers will also receive gifts while stocks last.