We aim to make this live blog a page where Bruneians can get trusted, verified information on the COVID-19 outbreak. We will post news as it happens, debunk misinformation and share the latest updates from the Ministry of Health.

Government restricts public gatherings

9.32pm | March 13, 2020

In a press conference this evening, health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar said that large public gatherings and events will not be allowed, including weddings and sports events.

His Majesty the Sultan also gave consent to cancel public celebrations for Israk Miraj, which was scheduled to take place on March 22.

COVID-19 tally climbs to 37, five days after first case was announced

8.15pm | March 13, 2020

The Ministry of Health announced 12 news cases of coronavirus infection, bringing Brunei’s national tally to 37.

Thirty-four cases are associated with the cluster originating from those who attended a mass Tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur in early March. Two cases are independent of this cluster, but have recent travel history to Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The latest case, Patient 37, did not attend the event in Kuala Lumpur, but did attend a Tabligh gathering in Brunei on March 5 where several participants of the KL event were present. MoH is still investigating the context of each case.

To date, a total of 523 people have been issued quarantine orders because they had close contact with infected persons.

Since January, 478 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, covering 319 people.