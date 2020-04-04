This live blog is a page where Bruneians can get trusted, verified information on the COVID-19 outbreak. We will post news as it happens, debunk misinformation and share the latest updates from the Ministry of Health.

One new case reported; inbound passengers must undergo isolation at monitoring centres

6.52pm | April 4, 2020

Incoming travellers will no longer be given the option of self-isolation at home following reports of non-compliance in self-isolation rules, the health minister said.

Starting tomorrow, anyone who returns from abroad will be required to undergo isolation at government-designated monitoring centres.

In his daily press briefing, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said two factors influenced the decision to scrap the option of self-isolation.

He said there were reports of people leaving their homes when they were required to self-isolate and there are now more rooms available for the mandatory 14-day isolation at health monitoring centres.

The minister said “a few students” are expected to arrive home in the next coming days.

On March 30, the minister had said 531 people chose to isolate themselves at home after returning from overseas.

The ministry reported one new case on Saturday, which involved a 43-year-old man who planned to attend a Tabligh gathering in Makassar, Indonesia.

Indonesian authorities cancelled the religious event and he was quarantined for 14 days in Makassar, but he continued to travel to Jakarta and took a flight to Kuala Lumpur before returning home via Miri.

The national COVID-19 tally now stands at 135.

One more patient has been discharged from the National Isolation Centre, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66.

Three patients remain in a critical condition, including one who is kept on life support.

One in every 58 Brunei resident has taken the swab test for coronavirus after 7,801 tests were administered since January.

A total of 353 individuals are undergoing quarantine, while 1,984 people have been released from quarantine.

