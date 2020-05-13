BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Celebrate Raya with a brand new Toyota and earn yourself up to $40,000 of spectacular rewards.

To enliven the atmosphere of Ramadan and Raya, Toyota Brunei has rolled out its ‘Maritah Menang’ promotion where anyone who purchases a new Toyota vehicle from May 1-31 will be guaranteed to win rewards on its website.



The promotion is applicable to all Toyota models, allowing customers to experience a digital rewarding journey.

New Toyota owners can claim their reward by simply scanning their unique QR code and entering the given username and unique winning code. You are also required to fill in your details on Toyota’s website and click on the platform to win.

Double rewards for three Toyota models

Toyota believes there is no better way to celebrate this festive month other than by giving back to customers through a fun and interactive medium.

Apart from the ‘Maritah Menang’ promotion, Toyota Brunei has also launched its Ramadhan Raya Rewards programme this festive season.

For those who purchase these models – Toyota CHR, Toyota Fortuner or Toyota Rush, you will also enjoy Ramadan Raya rewards in addition to the ‘Maritah Menang’ benefits.



The Ramadhan Raya rewards allow customers to choose from a range of rewards, including free installment, broadband subsidy, Thrill body kits and Ramadan Raya vouchers.

For more details on the promotion, check out Toyota Brunei Facebook and Instagram, follow the hashtags #MaritahMenang and #RamadhanRayaRewards, or visit any NBT Brunei showroom.