BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The government’s Digital Economy Council has launched its first five-year masterplan towards transforming Brunei into a Smart Nation.

The Digital Economy Masterplan 2025, which was unveiled on Thursday, outlines strategies for Brunei to become a Smart Nation that has a digital and future-ready society, vibrant and sustainable economy as well as a conducive digital ecosystem.

The masterplan listed 17 projects that are expected to be implemented in the next five years, including the public transport information system, national business service platform, school network infrastructure and halal certification system.

These projects are expected to have a significant impact on economic growth through the implementation of digital transformation, the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) said in a statement.

The Digital Economy Council will focus on the implementation of projects under nine priority clusters, which are:

Logistics and transportation; Energy; Business services; Tourism; Financial services; Health; Agri-food; Education and Halal.

Four strategic thrusts were identified to support the mission and vision of the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 – industry digitalisation; government digitalisation; a thriving digital industry, and manpower and talent development.

The masterplan stated that industry digitalisation focuses on the need to evaluate the readiness of stakeholders in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and promote awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Government digitalisation emphasises the role of government in facilitating economic growth, including the implementation of a digital identity ecosystem, innovation of public experience and evolvement of cloud usage.

To achieve a thriving digital industry, the masterplan stated that the ICT sector needs to look towards the application of technologies to nurture and sustain growth in the local digital sector.

Manpower and talent development will ensure that the country’s human resources are equipped with the capabilities required to adapt to rapid technology advancement, it added.

MTIC said the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 is intended to support the objectives of Brunei Darussalam’s Vision 2035, which includes high quality of life; highly educated and skilled workforce and a sustainable and dynamic economy.

The Digital Economy Council was formed in 2019 following His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s titah in conjunction with his 73rd birthday. The council was set up to give strategic drive and leadership on digital policies and initiatives at the national level.