BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Takaful Brunei customers can now make payments for protection plans and receive instant insurance quotes through a newly launched mobile app.

The locally developed mobile app allows users to participate, renew, make claim notifications and manage all their Takaful or Islamic insurance certificates.

During the launch of the app on Friday, Takaful Brunei managing director Hj Shahrildin Pehin Orang Kaya Lela Utama Dato Paduka Hj Jaya said the new mobile app will better serve Takaful customers.

“Transacting your Takaful protection has become instant, easier and economical for customers,” he said.

Takaful Brunei said there are currently 12 products available on the app, including motor renewals, home protection in the event of fire or flood and domestic helper protection.

Through the app, users can make insurance claims by preparing the necessary information for Takaful Brunei’s approval to ensure a quick process for claim payouts.

Users are also able to receive a digital copy of their Takaful certificate and find out the expiry date of their Takaful protection, enabling customers to plan ahead in renewing and ensuring there are no gaps in their protection.

They can access active certificates, as well as the ability to archive past certificates and view pending status claims.

Exclusive discount rates on Takaful products will be provided to customers who register on the mobile app, which can be downloaded on Google Play Store and App Store.

The first 50 customers who purchase any two products through the mobile app will receive a Samsung M21 smartphone.

The second minister of finance and economy YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah launched the app in his capacity as chairman of Takaful Brunei board of directors.



For more information on Takaful products and services, visit its website or check updates on Takaful Brunei’s Facebook and Instagram pages.