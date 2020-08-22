BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – NBT Brunei has just unveiled the Toyota Cross, the all-new compact SUV that is reliable, active and versatile.



Making its debut in Brunei on Friday night, the Toyota Cross is billed as “the SUV for every lifestyle”.

As Brunei’s authorised distributor of Toyota, NBT said the SUV features a Toyota-first — a “light curtain effect” on daytime running light located at the front of the vehicle near the headlamps.

The car’s unique double trapezoid grille is flanked by clearance lamps, which gives it a distinctive appearance.

The Toyota Cross boasts spacious room and ample head clearance that allows easy movement in and out of the car.

A unique feature is the power back door that is activated via a kick sensor located in the rear of the vehicle.

The SUV has sizeable luggage space with a capacity of up to 487 litres.

Both the high and standard-grade models, which will soon be available to the public, are equipped with a 1.8L gasoline engine.

Performance-wise, every turn is cushioned using a torsion-beam suspension that ensures a comfortable journey.

The SUV has a ride height of 161mm, giving it ample ground clearance. The turning ratio of 5.2 metre is described as “best in class”.

NBT says the elevated driving position with thinner A-pillars – the support structures on either side of a vehicle’s windshield – maximises the field of view.

A wide field of view minimises blind spots and the Cross holds the best-in-class visibility with the repositioned side mirror.

The car also comes with safety features that include supplemental restraint system (SRS) airbags, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert system, electronic brake force, vehicle stability control and hill start assist.

For more details on the new Cross, visit Toyota Brunei’s website or check out updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

