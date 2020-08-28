BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The government is conducting a pilot project to test the effectiveness of speed warning devices with global positioning system (GPS) on trucks, commercial vehicles and public transport.

The Land Transport Department Thursday launched the six-month pilot project to evaluate the feasibility of using the GPS speed warning device in the long run.



The speed warning device uses a combination of GPS and ‘in-vehicle monitoring system’ to keep track of driver activities in real-time and help identify behaviour such as hard braking, harsh turning and failure to wear a seat belt.

Data obtained from the project would allow the government to update policies and draft road traffic laws, in particular regulations related to speed ​​limit warning for heavy vehicles, the minister of transport and infocommunications said at the launch event.

YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof said the use of GPS technology would help improve road safety and is part of the ministry’s digital transformation under its Strategic Plan 2025.

Heavy, commercial vehicles and public transport are currently required to fit a speed warning device under the Road Traffic [Speed Warning Device] Regulations, which was enforced in 2002.

The existing speed warning device comes in the form of a buzzer that emits intermittent warning sounds in the vehicle, amber lamps mounted on the roof of vehicle and a pilot lamp that flashes when the driver exceeds the speed limit.

Director of Land Transport Hj Rozaly Hj Saidon said the pilot project committee will review and determine whether GPS technology can be fully implemented to alert drivers when they are speeding.

Sixteen vehicles ranging from vans to public buses have been fitted with the device to assist with the project.

Hj Rozaly said three speed warning device suppliers and eight transport companies have volunteered to be part of the project and more participants are welcome to join.

YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib said there were more road traffic offences in the first half of this year compared to the previous year.

As of July, 14 drivers failed to wear their seat belts compared to 11 cases last year.

From January to June, all six road fatality victims were found not wearing their seat belts.

Other violations include 24 cases of using mobile phones while driving, compared to 15 in 2019.

The minister said as of August, 54 vehicle fires have been reported as a result of electrical and mechanical failure.