BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Belait residents can now book a ride with well-trained drivers as ride-hailing startup Dart has partnered with transport provider Aziz Latif Company to roll out ride-sharing services in the district.

The two companies launched their three-month Share Ride pilot project on Monday to boost public transport accessibility in Belait.

Professional drivers of Aziz Latif Company will operate its vehicle fleet for the ride-sharing services while Dart provides its mobile app platform for users to book a ride.

Aziz Latif Company is contracted as Brunei Shell Petroleum’s (BSP) fleet management and internal transport provider.

BSP, which is supporting the pilot project, said the public can enjoy a safe and comfortable ride from 6am every day.

In a statement, the oil and gas company said the ride-sharing services are part of its “in-country value” initiative to create business and job opportunities in Brunei, as well as provide solutions to improve public transport in Belait.

“Ride-sharing can provide another means of public transport, which in turn will accommodate the needs of the community,” BSP In-Country Value Manager Hjh Rosita Hj Hassan was quoted as saying in the statement.

She added: “Over time, we hope to see more drivers, which will also generate more employment opportunities for our locals.”

Yap Kong Fah, deputy managing director and technical director of BSP, said safety is a top priority for its drivers.

“We rely on our drivers to continue upholding the importance of road safety and set a good example for other drivers to ensure that everyone goes home safely. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this service and support our local entrepreneurs,” he said.

The public can book their shared car ride on the Dart mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google Play store or the App store.