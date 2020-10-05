TUTONG – My Baby A to Z has opened its second retail store at Tutong’s Berjaya Complex on Sunday, offering a wide range of products to meet the needs of mothers and children.



The shop specialises in safe and natural products for expectant mothers, newborns and toddlers.



My Baby A to Z started selling maternity and baby merchandise online in 2016 before opening its first physical store in February 2018 at Batu Satu.

Muhammad Wafi Hj Ahmad, who runs the business with his wife Nurhamizah Hj Serudin @ Hj Sanif, said the opening of the second branch is a milestone for them and he hoped there will be more to come in the future.

“One of our company’s goals is to always explore. Aside from online shopping and delivery services, many of our customers had suggested to open a branch either in Tutong or Kuala Belait so that they can see, touch and feel the products,” he said.

The founder said Baby A to Z aims to provide a comfortable shopping experience through excellent customer service and high-quality brands.



“Our sales assistants are ready and happy to assist customers with their purchase,” he added.

Apart from maternity essentials, skincare products and educational toys are also available in-store.



My Baby A to Z also welcomes companies and individuals who are interested in supplying their products.

“We are always looking into having new brands while maintaining the company’s mission, which is to provide the best available selection of maternity, nursing and baby essentials,” he added.

The Tutong branch is open from 10am to 8pm every day, except Fridays.

For more information, My Baby A to Z can be contacted at 741 1160 or check out updates on its Instagram and Facebook pages.