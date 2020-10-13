BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Public Works Department is undertaking major infrastructure projects that will address the issue of constant water supply disruptions due to pipe leaks and low water pressure.



One of the projects, which costs $1.2 million, will replace pipe support for raw water from Badas water pump station to Seria Water Treatment Plant, the department said in a statement on Monday.

The replacement will ensure water supply is not affected due to leaks caused by old pipe support.

The project started on January 20 this year and is scheduled to be completed on January 19, 2022.

In 2019, ageing water pipes, as well as theft and vandalism of cables and water pumps were cited as reasons for Brunei’s water woes.

The development ministry previously said it received a monthly average of 900 reports of burst pipes.

Another ongoing project is the replacement of old main pipes at Seria Water Treatment Plant, water tank at Sungai Bera Industrial Park and Badas Raw Water Pumping Station.

The $916,840 project will increase the production of clean water from the water treatment plant in Seria.

The existing pipes will be replaced with steel pipes and medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) pipes which are durable.

The project is also expected to be completed in 2022.

Development minister YB Dato Seri Setia Ir Hj Suhaimi Hj Gafar conducted a working visit to the infrastructure sites on Monday, along with other projects under the 11th National Development Plan in Belait.

The Public Works Department said the sewerage system in Kuala Belait and Seria municipal area is also being upgraded to prevent blockages and reduce the maintenance cost of sewer pipes.

The $4.2 million project is 25 percent complete and slated to be completed in September 2022.

The minister also visited the project site of Kg Lumut catchment drainage system upgrade, which will start later this year to ease flooding issues.

It will also prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and improve the standard of living in the area, the department said.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months.