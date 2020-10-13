BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s national cyber security agency has started its operations to monitor and coordinate efforts in addressing cyber security threats and cyber crimes, the minister of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) announced on Tuesday.

Cyber Security Brunei (CSB) began its operations on August 1, while its official website went live on Tuesday, said YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohd Yusof.

“It is through CSB that strategies, policies and framework governing cyber security are formulated and implemented with the relevant critical information infrastructure (CII) as the main constituents,” he said.

The minister made the announcement at the launch event of DST’s new InnoConnect platform at the telco’s headquarters.

The agency operates under MTIC’s purview and is led by an interim commissioner.

YB Dato Abd Mutalib said the formation of CSB is timely as one of the strategic enablers in the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 towards transforming Brunei into a ‘smart nation’.

The agency oversees three main cyber security services – Brunei Computer Emergency Response Team (BruCERT); National Digital Forensic Laboratory, and Cyber Watch Centre (CWC).

The plan to establish the national cyber security agency was first revealed in January following the expansion of MTIC’s role to include cyber security, e-government as well as science and technology.

The agency is also involved in drafting Brunei’s new cyber security laws.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, YB Dato Abd Mutalib said cyber security threats and incidents have increased.

“Cyber security threats and incidents have become more evident with opportunistic and irresponsible actors launching cyber security attacks to disrupt critical services and systems.

Malicious activities such as phishing and scams capitalising on COVID-19 have also increased, feeding on public anxiety and uncertainty of the situation,” he added.

The minister further said the pandemic has also accelerated digital transformation and resulted in demand growth for digital connectivity in Brunei.

Up to July, demand for fixed broadband and bandwidth utilisation increased by 32 percent and 52 percent respectively.

“The need for digital connectivity has become more evident to enable essential services such as online education and working from home,” YB Dato Abd Mutalib added.

The minister said digital services and platforms have become the solution amid restrictions and disruptions in the logistics chain due to the pandemic.

“With the support of industry players and the private sector, we have seen how our digital agenda has accelerated. This includes the usage of new technologies such as AI and big data for policy consideration and management,” he added.

The government in May rolled out its BruHealth contact tracing app, which incorporates artificial intelligence to combat the spread of COVID-19.