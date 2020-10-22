BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has once again raised his concerns on alleged abuse of power during his unannounced visit to the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) on Wednesday.



The monarch pointed out poor management and efficiency issues at the Land Transport Department (LTD) and Brunei International Airport, including issuance of vehicle licenses, faulty X-ray baggage machine and cronyism.

This was His Majesty’s third unscheduled visit to a government ministry in just over a month.

He voiced similar management concerns at the religious affairs ministry and warned labour and immigration officials against corruption over the past month.

HM questions possible abuse of power in issuance of vehicle licenses

In his titah at MTIC, the sultan questioned whether there was an abuse of power at LTD, particularly in cases where preferential treatment is given to certain individuals to get their vehicle license or road tax without going through official channels.

“Vehicle licenses are given to foreign-owned vehicles even if the vehicles are considered unsuitable or unsafe.

“What’s worse is that there are reports of a fake vehicle license renewal service for vehicles that are over seven years old without having to go through the vehicle inspection process,” he added.

His Majesty said the inspection of vehicles is not strict enough as there are many automobiles with illegal modifications, suggesting bad management from LTD.



The monarch also called for a study to determine the causes of vehicle fire incidents and to come up with solutions.

A total of 64 cases of vehicle fires have been reported since January this year, which prompted LTD to reevaluate its existing policies and regulation for approval procedures at vehicle workshops and vehicle inspection station (VIS) centres in the country.

On October 7, MTIC announced that private vehicles aged seven years and above will be required to undergo additional technical inspection at certified VIS centres to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy before the vehicle license can be renewed.

The tightening of vehicle inspection rules follows an increase in the number of car fire cases in the last few years.

His Majesty said the National Road Safety Council is also facing a “shortage of members”, which has caused delays in the updating of traffic and speed limit regulations.

Poor work ethics among LTD staff at Temburong Labu Control Post

The monarch further criticised the work ethics of LTD staff at Temburong Labu Control Post.

“The department is supposed to operate at 6am but there are reports that LTD only starts operating at 7.30am.

“Sometimes [the officers] did not show up at all, while the trucks and trailers that pass through the control post cannot move without first being inspected by LTD,” he said.

It has been alleged that LTD often allows trucks and trailers to get through as long as they have been inspected by the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

“This means foreign heavy vehicles can enter the country with excessive load that causes damage to the roads,” the sultan added.

Public complaints over online system

His Majesty went on to say that LTD plays a very important role in regulating transport matters to ensure safety but its online system is not seen as convenient for all.

“This system is expected to be more customer-friendly but is this true? For example, the tendering for vehicle registration plates must be done online. Can this be considered the best solution?

He said some members of the public are not IT literate and prefer to conduct business in the conventional way.

There were also reports of LTD taking a long time to give feedback on whether applications have been successful, he added.

Airport contractors must be held accountable for construction defects

Speaking on the upgrade of Brunei International Airport, His Majesty said authorities and contractors must be held responsible for failure to identify structural flaws that caused flooding and leakages in the building.

The airport’s arrival hall was inundated in 2013 and last October, despite a $130 million airport refurbishment under the purview of the Brunei Economic Development Board in 2014.

The sultan further said the X-ray machine used by Royal Customs and Excise Department to detect contraband was out of order during his visit to the airport in October last year.

“There were reports that this equipment was deliberately hidden because it has been out of order for a long time.

“The machine was only able to show green light regardless of whether the items are allowed to be brought into the country or not. If this is true, this means any items can be brought in or is the faulty machine being used as a smokescreen?,” he continued.

Warning against cronyism in public service

The monarch also addressed issues of cronyism and how leaders’ lack of trust towards their subordinates can result in weaknesses in their organisations.

The ministry will run smoothly if its staff are able to meet the criteria of the post, but will face problems if they are incompetent, he said.

“An example of a problematic machinery is when they [officers and staff] are selected not based on merit but solely based on favouritism or cronyism.

However, if the one selected [to fill the position] is qualified, then the selection is not based on favoritism. It is important to differentiate [between the two] for the sake of truth and justice,” the sultan said.

He added that a leader is weak if he or she does not trust subordinates, or when the leader is not ready to accept the sound opinions of others.