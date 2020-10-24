BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – HRH Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim, second eldest son of Brunei’s monarch, has passed away at the age of 38.

The Office of His Majesty the Sultan released a statement this afternoon which was broadcast on Radio Televisyen Brunei:

“It is with the deepest sorrow we inform the citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam, that by the will of Allah SWT, His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim passed away today on Saturday, 7 Rabiulawal 1442 Hijrah, corresponding to October 24, 2020 at 10.08am.”

No further details were released.

The funeral for the late prince took place after Asr prayers this afternoon. He was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Born on July 29, 1982, Prince Azim was the eldest child of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Puan Hajah Mariam Hj Abdul Aziz. He was the sultan’s sixth child and second eldest son.

Prince Azim received his early eduction at the International School Brunei and later at the Raffles Institution, before attending Oxford Brookes University in the UK.

He was a keen advocate for the arts and creative industries, and championed several causes around youth and people with disabilities.

A seven-day period of mourning will begin today, and all nationals flags will be lowered to half-mast.