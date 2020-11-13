BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — ASEAN leaders on Thursday agreed to start planning the setting up of an ASEAN travel corridor to facilitate essential business travel in the region.

The regional grouping said the establishment of the travel corridor framework will build on the existing efforts of individual ASEAN member states in developing bilateral green lanes.

In a joint declaration issued at the 37th ASEAN Summit, the leaders said the establishment of an ASEAN travel corridor should prioritise public health safety, particularly in controlling the transmission of COVID-19.

If all member states proceed with the travel corridor arrangement, essential travellers may be exempted from COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in the region.

ASEAN did not rule out the extension of the framework to other categories of travel in the future.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo hoped the region-wide travel corridor will be set up in the first quarter of 2021, according to news reports.

Welcoming the move during the virtual ASEAN meeting hosted by Vietnam, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said building bilateral and regional travel arrangements is encouraged to allow professionals to move safely and without risk to their health.

Earlier in June, the sultan had called for the easing of travel restrictions in the region as part of ASEAN’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

Singapore is currently the only country Brunei has agreed to resume limited international travel since the sultanate banned outbound travel on March 16.

Southeast Asian leaders also stressed the need to develop a common set of pre-departure and post-arrival health, and safety measures to protect the well-being and safety of citizens.

The ASEAN Coordinating Council, supported by the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies, is tasked to coordinate and oversee the development of the travel corridor arrangement.

In another joint declaration on Thursday, the leaders vowed to use digital tools to promote tourism amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The heads of government encouraged the adoption of digital solutions to ease travel facilitation such as moving to contactless immigration processes and implementing mobile contact tracing applications during the pandemic.

Before COVID-19 hit, tourist arrivals in ASEAN grew five percent last year.