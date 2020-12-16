BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Members of the diplomatic corps have staged a photography exhibition showcasing their perspectives of Brunei through more than 200 images.

Her Royal Highness Princess Hjh Masna, ambassador-at-large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched the exhibition titled ‘Brunei Darussalam from the Eyes of Foreign Diplomats and their Families’, at the Royal Regalia Museum on Wednesday.

Nineteen foreign diplomatic missions in Brunei contributed 210 photos encompassing 109 themes in the exhibit, which will also make its way to the three other districts.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashil Al-Maskari, dean of the diplomatic corps and Oman’s ambassador, said the exhibition is an opportunity for Bruneians to view familiar aspects of the country through foreign diplomats’ lenses.

“The exhibition features photos of beautiful scenery and special moments that we enjoy in Brunei Darussalam and will always remember wherever we go.

“Although some of the photos on display might not meet high standards in terms of resolution and other photography technicalities, yet the meanings these photos carry certainly speaks volume of its value,” he said.

The envoy said photography not only captures the memories of cultures and people around the world, but also helps to shape these memories.

The showcase is inspired by the phrase, ‘a picture is worth more than a thousand words’.

“This famous saying has proven to be true in many cases as photos have transcended borders and achieved much more than one thousand words could have, especially in the framework of relationships where people do not share the same language or culture,” he added.

The ambassador hoped the exhibition, organised in partnership with Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, would attract a large number of visitors to the Royal Regalia Museum.

“Although this is the first joint exhibition of its kind to be organised by the diplomatic corps in Brunei, we are hopeful that it will not be the last,” he said.

The exhibition will remain open at the Royal Regalia Museum until December 26 before heading to Belait Museum on December 29, BIBD Temburong branch on January 9 and Tutong’s Tourist Information Centre on January 23.