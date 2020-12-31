BRUNEI-MUARA — No idea what to do during the holidays when you can’t travel? Then take a trip to Jerudong Park (JP) Playground and enjoy winter-themed activities that will keep your children busy.

Take the time to wander around DST’s Winter Wonderland and soak up the festive atmosphere as there’s something for everyone, from carnival games, skating to musical shows.

You might not be able travel to a country with a cold climate now, but you can experience snowfall at Jerudong Park!

Always wanted to dress up in British period costumes but never had the chance? At Winter Wonderland, not only can you pretend to live in the Georgian era, you get to take photos for keepsake.

Children will be entertained with the puppet show, storytelling sessions and a sled slide.

If you’re feeling hungry, you can grab a bite from the Street Food Marketplace to refuel your energy for your next adventure.

A variety of food options are available, from vendors selling local street food to upscale culinary delights.

To enter DST Winter Wonderland, visitors need to first purchase the $5 JP entrance ticket and Snow Village ticket at the Winter Village Tent. The tickets are priced $3 on weekdays and $4 on weekends.

If you’re a DST subscriber, you can purchase your JP entrance tickets for $3. A maximum of four tickets can be bought for each DST line.

There are separate fees for the Winter Wonderland activities, with the ticketing counter located inside the Winter Village Tent. Coupons are available at $1 each or you can opt for the $50 bundle.

For the ice-skating rink, tickets are priced at $5 (five coupons) per hour. Make sure to bring your own socks, or you can buy socks that sell for $1.

The sled slide costs $2 per game, or you can enjoy three games for $5.

Located at JP’s Colonnade Field, DST Winter Wonderland will be held until January 3.

What are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in the festivities before the holidays end!



DST Winter Wonderland is open from 2.30pm to 10pm on Wednesdays to Fridays and 10am to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Check out Jerudong Park Playground for the best activities on offer during the school holidays.