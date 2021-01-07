BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei is aiming to inoculate at least 70 percent of its population against COVID-19, the health minister said on Thursday.



Asked about the government’s vaccine rollout plan during a press briefing, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar said the ministry wants 70 to 80 percent of the population to be vaccinated.

World Health Organization (WHO) experts had suggested a 65 to 70 percent vaccine coverage to achieve population immunity against COVID-19.

Brunei last year signed up for the COVAX vaccine access plan, co-led by the WHO, which secured vaccine coverage for 50 percent of the population.

The government has also procured the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for five percent of the population.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was reported to have a 70 percent efficacy in protecting against the coronavirus.

“We are also in bilateral discussions with vaccine manufacturers outside of COVAX to acquire the remaining amount of vaccines,” YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham said.



The minister said Brunei’s coronavirus situation is under control compared to other countries that continue to record high numbers of cases and deaths.

“The ministry’s technical team is still monitoring the vaccines. We have the capacity to wait for the vaccines, there is no rush. We want to make sure that whatever vaccines we choose will be safe,” he added.

Disruption of health services in Tutong hospital

Asked about healthcare capacity in view of the recent rise in number of COVID-19 cases, the minister said some health services in Tutong were affected as more nurses had to be deployed to care for COVID-19 patients at the National Isolation Centre.



“Because of the active cases that we have now, we have to stop certain services in Tutong hospital. In that sense, it does affect the [medical] services in Tutong but the rest of the services should not be affected,” he said.

The health ministry last week announced some health services were moved from Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital in Tutong to other hospitals.

The Tutong hospital was designated as a hospital for treating COVID-19 patients, along with the National Isolation Centre.

In response to a question, YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham said Brunei has enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to deal with the increasing number of cases and that hospitals keep tabs of their daily PPE use.

One new imported case from Indonesia

Brunei recorded one more imported COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 173.

Case 173 is a 38-year-old man who travelled from Indonesia via Singapore on a SQ148 flight on December 25, 2020.

He showed no signs of infection and is currently being monitored and treated at the National Isolation Centre. Contact tracing for this case is ongoing.

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with a daily high of 9,321 infections on Thursday.

There are now 21 active cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, including one Indian national who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The latest case brought the total number of imported cases to 32 since May 6 last year.

Brunei has recorded 246 days without any domestic transmission of COVID-19.

A total of 149 people have recovered from COVID-19, while the death toll stands at three.