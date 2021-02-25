BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Brunei ICT Awards (BICTA) 2020/2021 is now open for registration.

Introduced in 2004, BICTA is an annual ICT competition aimed at stimulating innovation and creativity in ICT among individuals, students and businesses.

Organisers announced in a press conference on Thursday that the theme “Smart Nation Through Digital Transformation” has been retained this year in support of the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025.

The competition is open to individuals and organisations in three categories:

School Category – for individuals or groups of students in Year Seven until Year 11;

Tertiary Category – for individuals or groups of Year 12 students and undergraduates;

Industry Category – for individuals or groups, startups, companies and government entities.

The winners of each category will receive cash prizes of $3,000, $7,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Five special awards will also be presented:

Research and Development Project;

Big Data Analytics Technology;

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology;

Internet of Things (IoT); and

Startup.

Winners of BICTA will represent Brunei at the Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since its participation in 2008, Brunei has won 2 APICTA winner awards and 27 merit awards.

To further refine participants’ ideation and prototype, the BICTA Plus Bootcamp is being held to provide mentorship and specialised programmes conducted by industry experts.

The BICTA Plus Bootcamp, which is still open for registration, started in December 2020 and will run for seven months until June 2021.

BICTA is jointly organised by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC), Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry (AITI) and InfoCom Federation Brunei (IFB).

Participants can submit their applications on the BICTA website before the deadline on July 31, 2021.

For further information, interested participants may visit the BICTA website, email the BICTA Secretariat or call 2323232.